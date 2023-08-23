The carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B192 Drumrane Road, Dungiven will commence on Monday, September 11.

The resurfacing works begin 14m south of the Carrick Avenue junction on the Drumrane Road and continue towards Dungiven for around 3km incorporating the junctions of New Line Road, Calhome Road and Straw Road and stopping about 175m south of the Straw Road junction.

The Department of Infrastructure says the work will ‘greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling between Limavady and Dungiven’.

However, the closure of the road will be necessary to allow the work to take place.

DfI said: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure from 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, from Monday, September 11 to Friday, September 29.

“During these times a signed diversionary route will be in operation via Baranailt Road, Lisnakilly Road, Catherine Street, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street Limavady, Ballyquinn Road, Main Street and Foreglen Road Dungiven and vice versa.

“Prior to the resurfacing it will be necessary to carry out drainage works at several locations along this scheme. To facilitate the works a lane closure will be required from week commencing August 21 until Friday, September 8.

“During the period of both the resurfacing and drainage works the road will be open to traffic overnight and at the weekends. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times, however some minor delays may be experienced.”

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.