Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr says easyJet flights to Edinburgh and Liverpool a ‘major boost’ for Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 11:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Lilian Seenoi Barr, has welcomed easyJet’s launch of new routes from Derry to Edinburgh and Liverpool.

She said: “This is excellent news for the airport and a major boost for our customers. The announcement of these two routes is a major boost to the local airport and a welcome addition to the Airport’s existing routes.

"This is a very welcome boost for both the Airport and the wider Northwest region and a direct air link with Edinburgh and Liverpool is hugely important for the economic development of the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The route will provide passengers with enhanced connectivity for business and leisure travel as well as a wide range of global options for onward journeys.

City of Derry AirportCity of Derry Airport
City of Derry Airport

"As a Council we remain committed to ensuring CoDA is the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering passengers both convenience and outstanding customer service.”

Read More
Business leaders hail ‘hugely welcome’ new easyJet routes from Derry to Edinburg...

The Mayor added: “These two great cities have lots to offer our customers, from history and heritage to popular culture.

"It’s also fantastic news for university students based in Liverpool and Edinburgh and a major coup for many Premier League football fans across the North West, who now have a direct connection and these new air links providing them with opportunities to link to other connecting flights and destinations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s also a fantastic opportunity for Derry and the North West to welcome more tourists from Liverpool and Scotland to enjoy a short break in the Walled City or to visit family friends in this part of the world.”

easyJet to launch new routes from City of Derry to Edinburgh and Liverpool

Related topics:LiverpoolEdinburghDerryMayorStrabaneCouncilNorth West

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.