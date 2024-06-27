Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr says easyJet flights to Edinburgh and Liverpool a ‘major boost’ for Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Lilian Seenoi Barr, has welcomed easyJet’s launch of new routes from Derry to Edinburgh and Liverpool.

She said: “This is excellent news for the airport and a major boost for our customers. The announcement of these two routes is a major boost to the local airport and a welcome addition to the Airport’s existing routes.

"This is a very welcome boost for both the Airport and the wider Northwest region and a direct air link with Edinburgh and Liverpool is hugely important for the economic development of the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The route will provide passengers with enhanced connectivity for business and leisure travel as well as a wide range of global options for onward journeys.

City of Derry Airport

"As a Council we remain committed to ensuring CoDA is the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering passengers both convenience and outstanding customer service.”

The Mayor added: “These two great cities have lots to offer our customers, from history and heritage to popular culture.

"It’s also fantastic news for university students based in Liverpool and Edinburgh and a major coup for many Premier League football fans across the North West, who now have a direct connection and these new air links providing them with opportunities to link to other connecting flights and destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad