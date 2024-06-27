Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr says easyJet flights to Edinburgh and Liverpool a ‘major boost’ for Derry
She said: “This is excellent news for the airport and a major boost for our customers. The announcement of these two routes is a major boost to the local airport and a welcome addition to the Airport’s existing routes.
"This is a very welcome boost for both the Airport and the wider Northwest region and a direct air link with Edinburgh and Liverpool is hugely important for the economic development of the region.
“The route will provide passengers with enhanced connectivity for business and leisure travel as well as a wide range of global options for onward journeys.
"As a Council we remain committed to ensuring CoDA is the airport of choice for the North West of Ireland, offering passengers both convenience and outstanding customer service.”
The Mayor added: “These two great cities have lots to offer our customers, from history and heritage to popular culture.
"It’s also fantastic news for university students based in Liverpool and Edinburgh and a major coup for many Premier League football fans across the North West, who now have a direct connection and these new air links providing them with opportunities to link to other connecting flights and destinations.
"It’s also a fantastic opportunity for Derry and the North West to welcome more tourists from Liverpool and Scotland to enjoy a short break in the Walled City or to visit family friends in this part of the world.”
