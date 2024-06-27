Business leaders hail ‘hugely welcome’ new easyJet routes from Derry to Edinburgh and Liverpool
The low budget carrier confirmed on Thursday new flights to Scotland and England will launch on November 4.
Both routes will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.
Greg McCann, President of the Chamber of Commerce said: “The news that City of Derry Airport (CoDA) will operate two new flight services to and from Edinburgh and Liverpool is hugely welcome.
"Chamber is extremely happy to see these developments, not only because it supports any member in expanding its offering, but also because it delivers upon the expansion of connectivity that the North West region has long needed.
“With these new services coming in the same year as CoDA’s new route to and from Birmingham, 2024 has proved to be a positive year for the North West thus far. Further connectivity for the North West through land, air, and sea have been long sought after and we congratulate and applaud CoDA for delivering services that connect our region to the wider world.
"We look forward to the economic benefits these services will bring and to CoDA further expanding its offering through further moves.”
Mr. McCann said he hoped the development would provide an impetus for the resurrection of a Derry to Dublin air link.
“We especially look forward to the delivery of the New Decade, New Approach commitment to restore the public service obligation air route between Derry and Dublin.
"With east-west connectivity guaranteed through the airport’s activity in 2024, we must now build on this momentum and deliver further north-south connectivity,” he said.
