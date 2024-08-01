Parking and waiting changes planned for William Street, Strand Road and Lecky Road in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) is extending vehicle waiting times at parking places in a number of prominent spots in Derry city centre.

DfI is increasing waiting times from a maximum of 30 minutes to one hour at two locations on William Street and at one location on the Strand Road.

The Department has indicated it is to make an Order entitled The Parking and Waiting Restrictions (Derry/Londonderry) Order (NI) 2024 to give effect to the plans.

“The Order will increase the maximum time a vehicle may wait in certain parking places in Strand Road and William Street, Derry/Londonderry from 30 minutes to 1 hour. Vehicles are excepted from the condition in certain circumstances,” DfI stated in a public notice.

The proposed changes will affect parking and waiting from Monday to Saturday during the hours 8am to 6.30pm.

The same statutory instrument will also give effect to a ‘no-waiting zone’ on the Lecky Road at Joseph Place.

"The Order will also prohibit vehicles from waiting at any time (loading and unloading not permitted on a length of Lecky Road, Derry/Londonderry

One of two locations on William Street where changes are proposed.

"Vehicles are excepted from the prohibition in certain circumstances,” the notice advises.

If approved, anyone contravening the order will have to pay a fine of £90 under the Traffic Management (NI) Order 2005 and the Penalty Charges (Prescribed Amounts) Regulations (NI) 2006.

Traffic signs will be erected at Lecky Road, Strand Road and William Street, in due course.

A public consultation on the suggested changes opened on July 30. Members of the public have until August 23, 2024 at 5pm to have their say.