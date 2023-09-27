Residents relieved as new toucan crossing confirmed for busy Foyle Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new infrastructure will facilitate pedestrians and cyclists crossing the busy thoroughfare at Glendara and Coshowen.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said it would improve road safety.

"For some time now we have been working closely with residents in Coshowen and on the Foyle Road to secure this vital crossing. Anyone who uses the Daisyfield or the Line Path currently has to cross at a precarious junction, putting pedestrians and cyclists at risk,” he said.

Councillor Aisling Hutton, Councillor Patricia Logue and Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy at Foyle Road.

The improvements follow the placement of road markings on the road to warn motorists they are passing through a busy residential area.

"Foyle Road is an arterial route into our city and for many years we have worked with the community on road safety campaigns. As recently as last week ‘Slow/Go Mall’ signs were placed around busy junctions in the Foyle Road and Bishop Street areas to alert motorists to the dangers of speeding in built up areas.’

"I’m pleased that this campaign has resulted in the Department for Infrastructure taking decisive action to introduce a much safer controlled crossing, particularly when positive developments such as the £4.2 million Daisyfield funding will totally revitalise sports provision in this area and lead to an increased demand in use of this crossing.

