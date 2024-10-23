Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People are being told ‘not to come’ to the airport 🚨

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham Airport has been evacuated and its flights suspended following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The airport said passengers are advised to avoid the area and “not come to the airport at this time” as police are dealing with the incident, our sister title National World reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the airport said: “@WMPolice is currently on-site dealing with an incident. Airport operations are currently suspended.

“Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time. The Airport’s social media channels will be updated as and when the situation changes.”