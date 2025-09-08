Malin Head in Donegal breaks temperature records during Ireland’s warmest ever summer

Malin Head broke a number of temperature records over the past number of months during what has been provisionally declared Ireland’s warmest ever summer.

Met Éireann’s climate statement for August shows its Malin Head station had its highest monthly minimum temperature on record at 11.8 degrees.

The Inishowen headland also reported the highest number of daily sunshine hours in the 26 counties with 13.2 hours on Sunday, August 17.

This follows a recorded-breaking July when Malin Head recorded its highest maximum temperature on record as the temperature rose to 27.6 degrees on July 12.

Finner, also in Donegal, recorded a high of 29.6 degrees.

The high temperatures were recorded during what Met Éireann has confirmed was the warmest summer on record for Ireland.

Summer 2025 has, the agency said, provisionally surpassed the summer of 1995 with an average temperature of 16.19 degrees, which is 1.94 degrees above Ireland’s long-term average (LTA) and marginally warmer (0.08 degrees) than the previous warmest summer of 1995.

Spring 2025 was also the warmest on record in Ireland.

Malin Head

Met Éireann Climatologist, Paul Moore, said: “Provisional Met Éireann data shows that summer 2025 is the warmest on record since 1900, when this temperature dataset began.

"It hasn’t been particularly sunny during summer, but the dry soils from a warm and sunny spring, the heat domes over mainland Europe, periods of high-pressure dominance and the high sea surface temperatures around Ireland, have kept temperatures over the last three months consistently above average, especially at night time.

"It’s a close call with the previous record held by summer 1995, as summer 2025 average temperature surpasses 1995’s by only 0.08 degrees, even taking into account the temperature drop observed on the last week of August.”

Mr. Moore said Ireland the effects of climate change are now being felt locally.

"The added heat in the system and the continuous background warming due to climate change, can now transform an unexceptional season into a record breaking one.

"Ireland is experiencing the effects of climate change, and our climate projections show that our climate is going to become warmer. 2025 has already seen the warmest spring on record and now summer 2025 is another example of the warming trend, making it the first year since 1933 with consecutive Spring-Summer records,” he stated.