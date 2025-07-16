Watch a map showing how heavy rain will move across Northern Ireland later this week, as a Met Office thunderstorm warning is issued.

A Met Office thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northern Ireland.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for western parts of Northern Ireland from 11:00 to 20:00 on July 17.

The warning reads: “Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms may cause some disruption, particularly to travel, on Thursday.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes. Delays to train services are possible. Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures. Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

The Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning area. | Met Office

“Showery rain will affect much of Northern Ireland at times Thursday, but is expected to be heaviest in the west. A few thunderstorms are also likely. 10-20 mm of rain could fall in less than a few hours, with 30-40 mm possible over several hours.

“Showers and thunderstorms will ease from the west during the evening.”