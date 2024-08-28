Weather: Derry and Donegal set for sunnier and drier period with high pressure headed our way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry and Donegal are in for a sunnier and drier period over the weekend and into next week, according to meteorologists on both sides of the border.

The Atlantic charts show an area of high pressure tracking over Ireland over the coming days and into the weekend.

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office are predicting sunny spells with the potential for some showers in the North West.

The showers will ease through Thursday afternoon, leaving a largely dry evening with plenty of sunshine while it will be largely dry through the rest of the week with high pressure dominating, Met Éireann said.

The Met Office says Thursday will bring bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers, with these more frequent across northern counties with some on the heavy side. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 18 °C.

On Friday it will be largely dry with just isolated showers and good spells of sunshine, especially for the morning and evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 °C are forecast, according to Met Éireann.

On Saturday there will be more sunshine with the temperatures rising to between 18 to 22 °C.

The Atlantic charts showing an area of high pressure tracking over Ireland on Saturday.

The Met Office also says it will be dry and settled on Friday and over the weekend with lighter winds and lengthy periods of sunshine, turning warmer.

While a band of rain will track over Ireland on Sunday another area of high pressure is due to dominate next week.

High pressure is likely to remain nearby so while there may be some rain or showers at times, overall there will be a good deal of dry weather, says Met Éireann.