Connor Coyle back chasing American dream and a career-defining 2022

Derry middleweight Connor Coyle pictured training in Florida with super-middleweight contender Yamaguchi Falcao this week.

The undefeated middleweight (14-0) has fought just three times since January 2020 as his career stagnated due to Covid, travel restrictions, visa issues, a broken nose and a freak rainstorm in Cancun which soured his victory over Edgar Ortega in his last outing in Cancun last summer.

Those setbacks have merely fueled the fire and with that bit of luck which has deserted the 31 year-old Galliagh man in recent times, Coyle could be set for a career-defining 12 months.

With his visa problem resolved, Coyle has reunited with his Hall of Fame trainer Jim McLoughlin in St Petersburg, Florida in preparation for his long awaited return to the ring at the Reyes Boxing promotion ‘Down and Dirty’ at Melrose Memorial Hall in Boston on February 19th.

The 2012 Commonwealth Games medalist will fight in the co-featured bout of the evening against veteran Argentine, Martel Fidel Rios (23-20-4) over eight rounds for the ABF Continental Americas Championship.

His stablemate and training partner Yamaguchi Falcao tops the bill for the WBC Latino Super middleweight title and both boxers have been putting in the hard yards at their Florida base this week.

A delighted Coyle can’t wait to get his career back on track and while he knows it will be tough being away from his two kids and partner, Eva, he’s determined to kick the New Year off with a bang and his 15th straight pro win.

“I’m so happy I’m finally back in the USA for my camp in Florida,” said the former St Joseph’s ABC clubman.

Yamaguchi Falcao and Connor Coyle will feature in the ‘Down and Dirty’ promotion at Melrose Memorial Hall in Boston on February 19th.

“This is where I always perform to the best of my ability. It’s why a fighter has to go into camp, to focus and to prepare.

“I’m looking forward to the next several months of hard graft and making my name and making people take notice in the middleweight division,” he continued.

The majority of Coyle’s 14 professional fights have taken place on American soil and with NABA and NABF ranking titles on the agenda this year, he’s confident he can break into the top 10 in the world.

“We will first start on February 19th in Boston, then we will take it from there, however, I will stay in the US for another fight or two before I come back home to my family.

“It’ll be difficult a few months away from them, especially my girl Eva, son and daughter Clódagh-Rose and Cálaeb but this sacrifice has to be made to be a champion.

“So we have our plans on fighting for those titles this year to break through to the top 10 in the world. I’m just praying it’s more smooth sailing this year, and there’s no more roadblocks. I’m keeping a positive mindset.”

Coyle’s sponsors have helped him navigate through stormy waters over the past couple of years and he wanted to take the opportunity to thank them for their support.

“I’d like to thank all of my sponsors for the support through a tough two years on the sidelines but we’re here now and we’re here to work hard.”