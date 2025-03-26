Irish champion Joshua Cairns pictured with Oakleaf coaches Barry McCafferty, Eugene ‘Budge’ O’Kane and Christy Doherty.

THE OLD adage 'good things come to those who wait' certainly applies to Oakleaf ABC's newest Irish champion Joshua Cairns [44kgs].​

​Last year the local boxer was left totally deflated after losing a very close points decision in the 2024 Irish Final to a very good boxer from Olympic Galway.

Roll on 12 months and young Cairns certainly learned from that devastating experience.

The fifth form Lisneal College student did it the hard way, with four tough contests before ironically defeating another boxer from Olympic Galway in the final.

Joshua pictured with his proud parents Darrell and Andrina Cairns.

The Oakleaf coaches must take some credit for getting their tactics spot on for this showpiece event in Dublin and the Oakleaf boxer followed their instructions with precision which ultimately reaped its rewards on the night.

His opponent in the final was the stylish southpaw Michael Nevin, a reigning Irish champion but he was never able to control the contest and the supremely fit Cairns maintained his high workrate throughout the three rounds, out-punching the Galway boxer during the exchanges.

After three rounds of non-stop action, it was the 15 year-old Oakleaf boxer who had his hand raised in victory to the delight of his travelling support.

Club secretary Eugene O’Kane praised young Cairn’s performance: "The determination and dedication in preparing for the Championships certainly reaped its rewards," he said.

"During the past year our man has had his fair share of setbacks, bad decisions to contend with, but to his credit he’s learned from this, and started to believe in his undoubted talents, culminating in his marvellous victory in Dublin."

Oakleaf’s other boxer Martin Ward 46kg put up a display in the semi-finals, unfortunately losing to the eventual Gold medalist. Both boxers will now prepare for the National Senior Cadet Championships in seven weeks time.

It’s a busy time for Oakleaf Boxing Club, the upcoming Girl/Boy 1,2,3, Championships coming up soon, with the club's girl boxers in with a good shout of honours.

After almost seven years of waiting, within weeks, Oakleaf will finally move to the recently completed Brandywell Sports Hub. Exciting times ahead for the Derry outfit!