Bradley’s Pharmacy proud to be lead sponsor for City of Derry charity golf event supporting Concern

Bradley’s Pharmacy is thrilled to announce its role as the lead sponsor for the upcoming charity golf event organised by the Derry Concern Worldwide Volunteer Group. This exciting event will take place on Sunday, 15th September at the prestigious City of Derry Golf Club, with all proceeds going to support the vital work of Concern Worldwide.

Concern Worldwide is a globally recognized organisation dedicated to fighting poverty and hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities. The funds raised from this golf event will contribute directly to their ongoing efforts, making a significant impact on those in need.

Liam Bradley, Bradley’s Pharmacy, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting this meaningful cause:

“We are absolutely delighted to be the lead sponsor for this event. Concern Worldwide does incredible work around the globe, and we are honoured to contribute to their mission," he said. This golf event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, have some fun, and make a real difference in the lives of those less fortunate. We encourage everyone to participate and support this worthy cause.”

​​​​​​​Lee Casey - Member of Derry’s Volunteer Concern Worldwide Group, Concern Worldwide – Isabel Brennan, Cora Morrison- Member of Derry’s Volunteer Concern Worldwide Group, Bradley’s Pharmacy Retail Manager – Alison Gallagher

The golf event promises to be a fantastic day out for golfers of all skill levels. Participants will have the chance to enjoy a round of golf at the City of Derry Golf Club, known for its stunning views and challenging course. Whether you’re an avid golfer or a casual player, this is a day not to be missed.

To book your slot for the event, please contact the clubhouse at 02871 346369.

Bradleys Pharmacy is proud to stand with Concern Worldwide and the Derry community in this charitable endeavour. We look forward to seeing everyone on the green for a day of sport, fun, and generosity.