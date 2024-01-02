Bonds Glen Cricket Club aims to extend clubhouse as part of wider development
A fresh planning application shows the club aims to build a single storey side changing room extension to its existing clubhouse and to use some adjacent farm land for cricket activities.
A design and access statement prepared by ADMS Architecture for BGCC states: “The extension will allow the cricket club to finally have a dedicated changing room for the ‘home’ team.
"Currently, the changing area for the team is shared with being a part of the actual clubhouse/general meeting/social space – this is not ideal, nor a normal circumstance for any sports club.
"Although this new design will replicate the existing scenario the home changing may remain separated for longer periods as the general area of the clubhouse will be able to take advantage of the additional space created. Only on very busy periods of meetings/gatherings will the roller shutter separation be required to be open.”
The statement says the plans will allow a small expansion of the existing clubhouse social and meeting space.
A phased approach to the development is being progressed in association with Cricket Ireland, the planning document outlines.
"Aside from the actual modest and simple clubhouse extension, BGCC would also aim to expand their overall development of the club to allow an area of the adjoining agricultural lands to be taken into their control and used for the purposes of the club,” the statement adds.
Proposed uses for the farmland will include additional spill-over car parking space and the relocation of the cricket practice nets.
The development has been made possible following a successful application for European peace funding, it is explained.
“This application has arisen due to BGCC having been made an offer of receiving grant aid finding from the NI Peace plus Programme. The Club have been given this offer as a mark of their dedication to the youth development training they provide, with the aim of this being allowed to continue to thrive and expand.
"Only with proper facilities for those attending the club will this happen – and this phase, like previously well executed plans and additional future intended plans, will enable this to happen.
“Naturally, the funding is dependent on planning being approved for both elements of the application. This is very much an ‘all or nothing’ scenario as regards funding being made available for the project. It has been made clear to the club that both the extension and the change of use on the adjoining land must be approved, as they perceive both elements equally important to the club’s development,” the statement adds.
A related application is for existing portable cabins and toilet block units to be retained as temporary accommodation adjacent to the existing cricket club.
BGCC is located at Kildoag between Killaloo and Donemana in rolling countryside on the northern fringe of the Sperrin area of outstanding natural beauty just south of Derry city.