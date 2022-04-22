Brigade skipper Andy Britton joins Warriors selection committee

Brigade's Andy Britton has been appointed on to the North West Warriors selection committee.

The Brigade skipper and former Ireland International brings international, interprovincial and local knowledge to the selection group.

“I got a call from Boyd (Rankin) and he wanted to come and look at our square at Beechgrove ahead of a warm-up game next week,” explained Britton, “He also wanted to talk to me about becoming involved with the Warriors selection committee and we had a really good chat. Obviously it’s an advantage that I’m still playing so I’ll be able to advise on that side of things.

“It’s something I think I’ll enjoy. It will be a chance maybe for some of the younger lads who are doing well to be brought into the squad.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Warriors set-up has moved on over the last few years. It’s far more professional now and being a good player isn’t enough on its own. I’ll have no problem suggesting lads I think should get a chance but they’ll need the character to play at that level.

“I’m happy to be able to help the North West and give something back. I will give the role 100% but that will mean some straight talking at times which I think they’ll expect anyway.”