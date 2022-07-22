Pace bowler Craig Young was a proud man after receiving his 100th captain for Ireland.

The big paceman was presented with his special cap from fellow team-mate George Dockrell, just before their ODI clash with New Zealand, in Dublin, last weekend.

“It was a nice milestone to get that and the emotions were high that day and it sort of took me by surprise and I had to hold the tears back when I was getting the cap presented to me,” he insisted.

“It was definitely a proud day but we now as a team want to get a couple of wins over the line against some of the big nations soon, so we can take forward and I feel like we deserve it really.”

The 32-year-old, who was speaking after Ireland’s disappointing T20 loss to the Black Caps at Stormont on Wednesday, hopes Andrew Balbirnie’s men can bounce back against the same opponents today again in Belfast.

“It was a disappointing day, but I don’t think it’s a reflection on the cricket that we have been playing,” he insisted. “We certainly played in parts today, but yeah it doesn’t get any easier with those sort of losses, so hopefully we can put it to bed and kick-on and come back on Friday.

“We have pushed New Zealand really well in almost every game that we’ve played them, so that result today I don’t think is a reflection on how close the teams have been.

“The best thing about these series is the games come thick and fast and we have a chance on Friday to give it another go.”

Young feels the young Irish side would receive a big morale boost if they manage to secure a win today against the New Zealanders.

“We know what it’s like when you get a victory against a big side, as we have been there and done it before,” he added.

“No matter who you come up against, especially in a three game series you would like to turn them over at least once, regardless who it is. We had our chances but that’s cricket.

“Look some days you’re on the wrong side of that result and some days you’re on the right side of that result and we know that, so we’ll just keep coming.”

Young is quick to remind people that the Boys in Green have a big summer ahead coming up against the likes of South Africa and Afghanistan.

“It’s a massive summer ahead for us, we’ve got the South Africa games and matches against Afghanistan and then whatever is after that,” he explained.

“We are very much into the 20/20 mode now and we can’t really afford to look past that now, we also have a bit of InterPro stuff coming up after this as well, so it’s a very busy period, but it’s what we need as cricketers, so that we keep ticking over as well.

“So playing the likes of New Zealand and having these scenarios and different game situations is what we need as cricketers.

“T20 matches really are a completely different game and it’s something as I’m getting older that I can be more prepared about things.

“Every day is not going to be your day in 20/20 and even when you have a good day, in terms of still bowling well, you can still get parked and then other days you may not do so well, but your bowling figures might look better than what you suggested you bowled.