NW Warriors in action at Bready

Boyd Rankin, North West Warriors Head Coach.

Hand injuries to Craig Young and Shane Getkate meant that selectors could have been faced with a dilemma, but Head Coach Boyd Rankin said he had absolutely no issues in sticking with the new faces in his panel.

"Obviously it's not ideal to lose key players of the calibre of Craig and Shane, but the likes of Scott, Gavin and Trent deserve to be involved at this level," he said. "They are quality players, but just as importantly they have worked hard over the winter and it's vital that we have a clear pathway for them.

"I know how much it meant to me to get my chance at that age and although maybe you don't always get the runs or wickets that you want to, being involved in senior representative squads is a real part of your development.

"These lads really impressed, not just in their level of commitment over the winter but in the warm-up games as well, and I would have no worries about playing any of them.

"We're really looking forward to what should be a decent game between two well-matched teams."