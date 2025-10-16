Brandon Fleming is back loving his football again.

BRANDON Fleming insists he couldn't be any happier at Derry City but qualifying for Europe would seal a career ambition for the talented full-back.​

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 25 year-old former Hull City man's 16-year association with his boyhood club ended in the summer after a series of loan moves and he took a leap of faith when agreeing to move to Ireland and join Derry City.

Fleming, who made 45 appearances in the EFL Championship, immediately felt at home at the Brandywell club and his stellar performances on the pitch since his summer move to Foyleside have already made him a hit with the City Faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a frustrating period of his career, he's back enjoying his football again and with a 'rare' chance to test himself in European football next year within his grasp, Fleming is 'desperate' to grab it with both hands.

Three wins from their final three matches guarantees second spot and potentially the League of Ireland's Europa League spot and he certainly won't give that opportunity up without a fight.

"I'm desperate to get into those European spots," he enthused. "Not only would it be great for Derry playing in a competition like that but I genuinely think, obviously, to go to the qualifying rounds, whether that's in the Europa or Conference League, I think we would have a chance to do well.

"You see Rovers and Shels qualifying for the group stages and there's absolutely no reason why if we get there we couldn't do the same. It's a massive stage as well. You look at some of the teams in the Conference league, over in England you're not doing that when you're in the lower leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You don't have that chance unless you're in the top six in the 'Prem'. It's such a rare opportunity so that's why I'm so desperate to grab it with both hands and get there.

"Shels going back-to-back wins puts a lot of pressure on us from behind now. It's important that we keep fighting the way we have been fighting. “Even the other night scoring in the last 10 seconds it's a great trait to have as a team that we're never out of games.

"It's vital we get three points on Friday but ultimately it's in our hands. If we win three games we finish second. Well, if not first," he added optimistically. So it's in our hands and that's the main thing. It's us that's in control."