Last week Cliftonville clinched the signing of City’s number two, Nathan Gartside meaning young net-minder Jack Lemoignan was promoted to Brian Maher’s back-up, a situation Higgins believes the Newbuildings man is more than ready for if called upon.

The 21-year-old, who has recovered from a recent knee injury, was on the bench at the Ryan McBride Brandwell Stadium for Friday’s scoreless draw against Shamrock Rovers.

“Jack Lemoignan (right) is a very good young goalkeeper and we’re happy with what we have got,” insisted Higgins, “Unless someone jumps out to us then we’re OK.

Goalkeeper Jack Lemoignan is back in the Derry City squad after a recent injury.

“We aren’t ruling anything in or out but there’s no mad panic from our point of view to go out and rush into something.

“Jack is a good young goalkeeper and he’s improving all the time. But, as I said, if something comes up that might suit us then great. If not, then we’re okay.”

The Candy Stripes are still able to sign out of contract professionals until the end of August, however those players would need to have been out of contract before August 1st.

“We can sign out of contract pros for another few weeks but, as I said, it’s not a major concern,” he added.

“If someone jumps out that we like and it suits all parties, then we’ll look at it but we’re not desperately looking around for a keeper. We’re comfortable with the situation.”

Lemoignan, who signed his first professional contract - penning a two year deal with City in February 2021, gained some first team experience while on loan at Lough 41 Championship side Ards last year, before returning to Foyleside in the summer when the Irish League campaign finished.