The ex-Dundalk man has no shortage of admirers with League of Ireland managers, players, coaches and pundits lining up to sing his praises recently and he’s considered one of the key reasons the Candy Stripes are challenging for honours this season.

Higgins agrees that Dummigan, who Pat Fenlon selected as the Player of the Match in Sunday's Extra.ie FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers, has been first class since his arrival at the start of the campaign and the City boss admitted he finds it ‘strange’ the Lurgan native hasn’t even been name-checked in the lead-up to the current international window.

“Dummigan for me over the course of the season, has been unbelievably consistent for the club,” he insisted. “I know he had a bit of a groin injury midway through the season, around May, when we were struggling and it held him back a bit, but before and after that he has been first class.

Derry City's Cameron Dummigan has been in superb form this season.

“He’s playing at an extremely high level, a really, really high level and a lot of people in our league, indeed a lot of managers and coaches have the opinion that he’s in the very, very top bracket of players in this league so I just find it strange that he hasn’t even been mentioned or looked at for any squad.

“I don’t think he has been on any stand-by list or anything like that and given the form that he has been in this season it’s a weird one.

“You see that there have been League of Ireland players in (Republic of) Ireland squads over the years and I’m not telling anyone how to do their job, this is just my opinion and the games about opinions, but Cameron should at least be in the conversation without a shadow of a doubt.”

Limavady native Higgins, who prior to taking the Derry job was part of Stephen Kenny’s back-room team with the Republic of Ireland as opposition analyst, believes that the versatility of Lurgan man Dummigan, who is comfortable in a number of positions, makes him the perfect player to have in a squad during a hectic international window.

“When you look at the international window, when sometimes there can be three games in 10 days, then because Cameron can play in that many positions, I think a player like him would be very helpful to have in a squad,” added the Derry manager. “But again, it’s only my opinion though having worked with him everyday this season, and previously at Dundalk, I’m surprised he’s not getting a mention.

“Now maybe people from the IFA have been watching him but I haven’t been aware of that. It is a bit strange to me that he’s not even in a conversation and given the form he’s in, the consistency he has shown and the amount of different positions he can play in, it surprises me a bit.”

The former Dundalk assistant manager reckons one of the reasons Dummigan goes under the radar is because the 26-year-old isn’t a player who loves the limelight.

“He doesn’t like doing media stuff and doesn’t put himself out there and I don’t think you’re ever going to change that,” he explained, “Maybe that’s why you don’t even see his name in media circles linking him to the Northern Ireland squad.

“He isn’t a high-profile player in terms of he’s out there for everyone to see but in my book, and I think in League of Ireland circles, he’s rated extremely highly.

“He’s rated extremely highly not just by myself, the staff and the players at Derry City but by everyone you talk to around the league.