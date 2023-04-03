The 48-year-old, joined the Candystripes for the second time at the end of 2021 having spent an earlier spell at the Brandywell as number two to Stephen Kenny.

He proved to be an instant hit with players, staff and supporters and over the last 15 months had forged an impressive partnership with manager, Ruaidhrí Higgins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message to Derry fans, Rennie admitted that ‘leaving now has been the hardest decision of my football career.’

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins talks to his former assistant Alan Reynolds during the warm-up at Shelbourne, on Friday night. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

“It has been an honour working with an exceptional manager in Ruaidhrí. Keep supporting him as there are good times ahead for Derry City,” he said.

"To the people of Derry - I’d like to thank you personally for your support since I arrived. I can’t thank you enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Derry City is a special place and a very special club and leaving now has been the hardest decision I've ever made in my football career, but I hope you understand.

“The club is most definitely in great hands and there are good times ahead for Derry City FC. Winning the FAI Cup is only the start.”

Kevin McLaughlin and Simon Collins discuss all things Derry City on the Derry Journal weekly podcast 'Talking Derry City: Everywhere We Go', which is available every Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City manager paid his own tribute to his now former right-hand man after Friday night’s win at Shelbourne.

“I want to thank Alan on behalf of myself, the staff and the players. He’s made a fantastic contribution in his time at the club,” stated the City boss.

“On a personal note he’s helped me to develop as a manager with his experience, and we enjoyed some special memories as a group together last year.

“I know he has left here with a real heavy heart and it has been an emotional couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all know how football works however, and sometimes people have personal circumstances that are outside of their control. There are just times that family life has to come first.

“It goes without saying that Alan will always be welcome at the Ryan McBride Brandywell any time he wants, and we wish him every success going forward.”