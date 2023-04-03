Derry City confirm Alan Reynolds departure to Waterford
Derry City have confirmed that assistant manager Alan Reynolds has left the club because of personal commitments and re-joined his home town club Waterford, to become Keith Long’s number two.
The 48-year-old, joined the Candystripes for the second time at the end of 2021 having spent an earlier spell at the Brandywell as number two to Stephen Kenny.
He proved to be an instant hit with players, staff and supporters and over the last 15 months had forged an impressive partnership with manager, Ruaidhrí Higgins.
In a message to Derry fans, Rennie admitted that ‘leaving now has been the hardest decision of my football career.’
“It has been an honour working with an exceptional manager in Ruaidhrí. Keep supporting him as there are good times ahead for Derry City,” he said.
"To the people of Derry - I’d like to thank you personally for your support since I arrived. I can’t thank you enough.
"Derry City is a special place and a very special club and leaving now has been the hardest decision I've ever made in my football career, but I hope you understand.
“The club is most definitely in great hands and there are good times ahead for Derry City FC. Winning the FAI Cup is only the start.”
The City manager paid his own tribute to his now former right-hand man after Friday night’s win at Shelbourne.
“I want to thank Alan on behalf of myself, the staff and the players. He’s made a fantastic contribution in his time at the club,” stated the City boss.
“On a personal note he’s helped me to develop as a manager with his experience, and we enjoyed some special memories as a group together last year.
“I know he has left here with a real heavy heart and it has been an emotional couple of days.
“We all know how football works however, and sometimes people have personal circumstances that are outside of their control. There are just times that family life has to come first.
“It goes without saying that Alan will always be welcome at the Ryan McBride Brandywell any time he wants, and we wish him every success going forward.”
The Limavady native has already suggested that he will take whatever time he needs to consider the right replacement.