Derry City recall Evan McLaughlin from Coleraine loan spell

Evan McLaughlin in action for Derry City prior to his successful loan spell with Coleraine in the Irish League. (Photo: Kevin Moore)

The talented winger joined Oran Kearney’s Bannsiders at the end of July, just ahead of the current Danske Bank Premiership campaign and proved an instant hit at The Showgrounds where scored six goals in 24 appearances, including a brace on his debut against Cliftonville.

Kearney had hoped to retain McLaughlin’s services until the end of Coleraine’s current season with his team sitting fifth in the table and currently on an excellent run of four straight league victories. However Derry have closely monitored McLaughlin’s progress and opted to activate their recall clause which will see McLaughlin join Higgins’ first team squad for the new Airtricity League of Ireland season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his disappointment at the loss of the 20-year-old, Bannsiders’ boss Oran Kearney admitted he loved working with the talented young Candystripe.

“Evan’s deal meant he was with us until the end of the season but Derry had the option of bringing him back and they have activated that with immediate effect,” explained Kearney.

“Ruaidhri has plans to bring Evan into their first-team squad ahead of the new season down south and we have to respect that.

“I wish Evan all the best, I have loved having him here and I would love to bring him back in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We loved having him. He was brilliant in the changing room and a great fit for us, and we were glad to have helped kick him on.”

McLaughlin made 12 first team appearances for Derry in the 2022 season before his move with Higgins stating at the time of the loan that he believed it would give the player a chance for more regular game time to aid in his development, a prediction which has proved accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad