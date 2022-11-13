The City striker was in scintillating form at the start of the campaign but suddenly went through the longest barren spell of his career - a challenging three month period where his form dipped and he found himself in and out of the starting XI.

His 13 goal return isn't too shabby and his superb 95th minute winner against Shamrock Rovers back in February was one of the stand-out goals of the season.

Sunday's final is expected to be a tightly contested one and McGonigle admits it would require 'a bit of madness' for him to reach the 20 goal mark against a stubborn Shels side.

Regardless of who scores the goals on Sunday, McGonigle is desperate to add an FAI Cup winners' medal to his cherished Irish Cup silverware.

"I targeted 20 at the start of the season," he admitted. "I obviously haven't hit that and it would take a bit of madness for me to reach that now at this stage but if I can get one and win the trophy that would certainly make up for it.

"To be honest it doesn't even matter if I score, as long as we win I won't be too fussed about not hitting that tally.

"It was a good start to the season and then we hit that dip and I went three months without a goal which was probably the longest I've ever gone.

Jamie McGonigle can't wait to play in front of 30,000 people at the Aviva Stadium.

"When you're in and out of the team it's hard to get that sharpness. All you need is that one chance to fall to you. It wasn't a case that I was missing easy chances it was just nothing was falling.

"It was important that Ruaidhri told me he still backed me so it was important to keep trying. Eventually one fell to me and I scored a couple again after that."

The bigger pitch at the Aviva should suit McGonigle’s game as he looks to stretch the Shels defence. And the striker, who has a 59 seater bus filled with family and friends leaving Dungiven for Dublin, says he would love to give them something to cheer about.

