The Brandywell club have stated that Thursday night's opponents Riga FC have not taken up their full ticketing allocation and those small amount of tickets for the Southend Park Stand only, will go on-sale tomorrow morning.

"Riga have informed us that they aren't expecting a large travelling support, but they will have some ex-pat's who are living in Ireland and the UK who will attend, maybe between 30-40 fans, so it frees up some more tickets for us to put on sale," confirmed Robert Martin, Derry City Club Director.

"We'll be putting on a small amount of tickets mixed between adult, children and concession and they will be available on-line from 9am on Monday morning.

Derry City begin their Europa Conference League campaign at home to Riga FC, on Thursday night.

"The Mark Farren Stand is already at capacity, so the limited number of tickets, which will be sold on a first come, first served basis, will be for the Southend Park Stand only. Also I would like to remind supporters that there will be no standing during the Riga game.

"Our ticket sales for the game in general have been very impressive. All season ticket holders were looked after in the first two weeks and last week's first allocation of on-line general sale tickets were sold out on Saturday, so these additional tickets that we can now put on-sale, is great for Derry City supporters.

"I would also like to remind fans that under UEFA regulations we CANNOT sell tickets at the gate on Thursday night."

Mr Martin also confirmed that the gates at the Ryan McBride Brandywell will open at 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

"There has been some confusion about the seating, but the reason why it's a 'free-seating event', is because we are losing some seats in the Mark Farren Stand, specifically in Block R," he added.

"So those people affected will obviously have to pick other seats in other stands, so it has a domino effect, which is why we decided the whole stadium would be a 'free-seating event', so it's a first come, first served basis for seats.