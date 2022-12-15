City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins has confirmed that both McCallion and Porter have joined the Donegal men on a season-long loan.

Higgins felt that it was a great opportunity for the pair to gain valuable senior experience before returning to the Brandywell in 12-months time.

"In Daithí's case, I usually wouldn't have considered sending a 17-year old out on loan, but such is his maturity both as a player and a person that I fully believe he will make the most of the opportunity,” he explained.

"He'll still be just 18 when he comes back and I think this season could be huge for him in terms of his own development.

"Caoimhin is 20 and we both agree that he would benefit from playing regularly at this stage of his career.

"He recently signed a two year deal with us and this is a great chance for him to showcase his potential.

"A good loan spell would leave him equipped to come back and compete to play here more regularly.

"Hopefully they'll both get plenty of game time throughout the new season and we look forward to following their progress very closely."

Harps boss Dave Rogers was thrilled to get the young duo on-board and thanked the Brandywell club.

“I know how highly Ruaidhrí thinks of Daithí and Caoimhin and that he sees their long term futures in the first team at Derry City.

"I have followed the progress of both Daithí and Caoimhin over the past couple of years and they fit perfectly into the calibre and profile of players

“I aim to bring to Finn Harps, young, enthusiastic, passionate, energetic and full of potential players and both of the players had a real desire to come and play here in Ballybofey.