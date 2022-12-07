The 24-year-old produced a man-of-the-match display in the showpiece game at the Aviva Stadium last month, scoring the second and third goals from left-back and helping his team keep a clean sheet in a comprehensive 4-0 victory.

The win was Derry's first FAI Cup success in ten years and was a sixth overall for the Foylesiders with McJannet earning a first career medal in the process.

The defender joined Derry in 2020 after coming through the ranks at Stoke City and has established himself as a key player in Ruaidhri Higgins' team, playing 83 times in all competitions and showcasing his versatility in more recent times.

McJannet finished first in the vote of SWI members, ahead of Thomas Lonergan, who scored the goal that kept UCD in the Premier Division for another season, in second. His Candystripes teammate Patrick McEleney finished third in the voting.

The November Player of the Month wins the prize after receiving his very first nomination.

He is the second Derry City player to earn the accolade in 2022, following Jamie McGonigle in April. However, teammate Mark Connolly did claim the award in June while playing for Dundalk.

Derry City's Cameron McJannet celebrates after their Extra.ie FAI Cup Final win over Shelbourne, at the Aviva Stadium.

He said: "It's great. I feel proud and honoured.

"I could look at it and say it was only half a month and two games, but obviously I’ll take it! I’m very happy."

Reflecting on cup final day, McJannet paid tribute to his manager and backroom team for their efforts in securing the silverware.

"I think the gaffer and the staff set us up perfectly, almost to the point where the chances of it going wrong were very small. The result and performance showed it. Our tactics and everything were spot on.