Derry City's Joe Thomson wants winning run to continue at Sligo Rovers

Derry City's Joe Thomson skips away from Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

The Brandywell men are looking to secure a fourth successive league win, something they haven’t managed since the 2019 season when they saw off The Bit O’Red, Finn Harps, UCD and St Patrick’s Athletic.

Although Liam Buckley’s side have lost their last six games in all competitions, 24-year-old Thomson is still expecting a tough test.

“I don’t know the last time we won three league games in a row, I’m sure we haven’t done it since I have been here! Three wins, three clean-sheets, you can’t ask for much more than that over the last few weeks but hopefully we can make it four at Sligo,” stated Thomson.

The talented midfielder, who produced a ‘Man of the Match’ display against Dundalk, believes Sunday’s victory will give the squad further belief ahead of the trip to Connacht. However, having put themselves back in the mix for the European place, Thomson warned Derry are still playing catch up behind Sligo, Bohemians and even Dundalk in the ‘Euro race’.

“I don’t know the last time we beat Dundalk but we have put that to bed now and have sorted our home form out as well so we are moving in the right direction,” he insisted.

“But we aren’t getting ahead of ourselves. We have another tough game against Sligo and so we’re preparing for that.

“The teams ahead of us have got games in hand over us so it’s in their hands but we’ll take each game as it comes.

“Sligo are a good side but we’ll be going to attack that game to try and win.”

The Paisley native was happy to play his part on Sunday but disappointed not to get himself a goal.

“I felt good and probably should have had a goal. Obviously the one I hit the post with in the first half was disappointing but that’s life, you aren’t going to take every chance. Thankfully Jamie (McGonigle) put away the penalty and it was enough to get us the three points.

“It was one of those ones that even when I hit it I thought it was going to go in near the post but it wasn’t to be and hit the post and came back out.

“We knew Dundalk were there for the taking. They had a good five minutes in the first half but we were the dominant team. We gave them very little in the second half.”

The former Dunfermline Athletic man said City should have won by more but was happy to play his part in a victory which will please the Candy Stripes faithful.

“We never looked like conceding. That’s three wins on the bounce and just as important, that’s three clean-sheets in a row as well.