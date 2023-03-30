Derry City's Jordan McEneff wins February's Player of the Month award
Derry City’s Jordan McEneff has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for February.
The talented midfielder has started the 2023 season in superb fashion and has netted four goals in the Brandywell men’s opening six league games.
McEneff, who came off the bench to score from the penalty spot against his former club Shelbourne in last November’s FAI Cup Final success at the Aviva Stadium, wants to maintain his early season form.
After a injury plagued time for a number of years at Arsenal before returning home to Ireland with Shels, the Cornshell Fields man hasn’t really looked back since joining Derry in August.
The 22-year-old, who became the third City player in just over a year to win the Player of the Month accolade joining Jamie McGonigle and Cameron McJannet, was thrilled to pick up the prize.
“I’m buzzing,” he insisted. "To win the player of the month is not easy because of the quality there is in the league so to win it in the first month gives you a bit of confidence going into the rest of the season.”
After winning three from their opening four matches, the Candystripes drew their last two games before the international break and McEneff admits those draws against Dundalk and Sligo Rovers were frustrating and they hope to get a positive result against Shels tomorrow evening.
“We started well the first three games,” he stated.
"The last couple of games we’ve had a couple of frustrating draws but we’re still unbeaten and there’s a lot of the season to play. We’re happy enough but we want to be better.”