The talented midfielder has started the 2023 season in superb fashion and has netted four goals in the Brandywell men’s opening six league games.

McEneff, who came off the bench to score from the penalty spot against his former club Shelbourne in last November’s FAI Cup Final success at the Aviva Stadium, wants to maintain his early season form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a injury plagued time for a number of years at Arsenal before returning home to Ireland with Shels, the Cornshell Fields man hasn’t really looked back since joining Derry in August.

Derry City's Jordan McEneff with his SSE Airtricity/SWI Player of the Month award for February, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Picture by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The 22-year-old, who became the third City player in just over a year to win the Player of the Month accolade joining Jamie McGonigle and Cameron McJannet, was thrilled to pick up the prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing,” he insisted. "To win the player of the month is not easy because of the quality there is in the league so to win it in the first month gives you a bit of confidence going into the rest of the season.”

After winning three from their opening four matches, the Candystripes drew their last two games before the international break and McEneff admits those draws against Dundalk and Sligo Rovers were frustrating and they hope to get a positive result against Shels tomorrow evening.

Kevin McLaughlin and Simon Collins discuss all things Derry City on the Derry Journal weekly podcast 'Talking Derry City: Everywhere We Go', which is available every Wednesday.

“We started well the first three games,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad