Midfielder Sadou Diallo has signed a 18 month deal with the club. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

The 23-year-old, who signed a 18 month deal with Derry, played alongside Patching at Manchester City's youth academy and he conceded after having a conversion with the Stockport man, his mind was made up and he's excited about working with Ruaidhrí Higgins' side.

"I spoke with Will and obviously with the help of my agent, everything moved very quickly, especially after I spoke with the gaffer," he stated.

"The gaffer sold it to me and it was a no-brainer to come here. Will was saying good things about the league and about the way the team plays, which will hopefully suit me."

The big midfielder admits he wants to get his senior career up and running after having a few stop/start years in England and he believes the League of Ireland can kick start his career.

"So far my professional career has been stop/start, so I have been given the platform here and hopefully I can showcase my talent and kick-on now."

As for Higgins he feels Diallo's arrival will give him more options throughout the team and strengthen the defensive side of his midfield.

"He's a deep midfield player, something that we have been on the lookout for, as we have a lot of offensive creative players at the top end of the pitch and I felt it was a position, that needed filled, particularly when he have to take (Cameron) Dummigan out of their, then it needs filled," insisted Higgins.

"Sadou is a player with great potential, he's 23 and although there was interest from English clubs, he wanted to come here, get a fresh start and use it as a platform to fulfil his potential and that's the exciting thing for us from a coaching and manager's point of view."