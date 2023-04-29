Derry City's Oliver O'Neill thrilled after St Patrick's Athletic victory
Derry City’s Oliver O’Neill was delighted with their deserved victory over St Patrick’s Athletic, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Boss Ruaidhrí Higgins felt it was the Fulham loanee’s best performance for the club so far and O’Neill also conceded that he enjoys playing in that more central position of the attacking third of the pitch.
The Republic of Ireland U21 international went close to scoring in the first half against the Saints, but his left footed strike came back off the post.
“It was a good performance and good result, which we probably merited what we deserved,” he insisted.
"Yeah on another night we could have scored four or five goals, but a wins a win. We were disappointed that we didn’t score in the first half, but the message at half-time was if we do that again for 45 minutes, we’re going to win this game and that proved to be the case.”