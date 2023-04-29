News you can trust since 1772
Derry City's Oliver O'Neill thrilled after St Patrick's Athletic victory

Derry City’s Oliver O’Neill was delighted with their deserved victory over St Patrick’s Athletic, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Published 29th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

Boss Ruaidhrí Higgins felt it was the Fulham loanee’s best performance for the club so far and O’Neill also conceded that he enjoys playing in that more central position of the attacking third of the pitch.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international went close to scoring in the first half against the Saints, but his left footed strike came back off the post.

Derry City's Oliver O'Neill starts another attack against St Patrick's Athletic, on Friday night. Picture Kevin Moore/MCIDerry City's Oliver O'Neill starts another attack against St Patrick's Athletic, on Friday night. Picture Kevin Moore/MCI
“It was a good performance and good result, which we probably merited what we deserved,” he insisted.

"Yeah on another night we could have scored four or five goals, but a wins a win. We were disappointed that we didn’t score in the first half, but the message at half-time was if we do that again for 45 minutes, we’re going to win this game and that proved to be the case.”

