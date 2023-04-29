Boss Ruaidhrí Higgins felt it was the Fulham loanee’s best performance for the club so far and O’Neill also conceded that he enjoys playing in that more central position of the attacking third of the pitch.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international went close to scoring in the first half against the Saints, but his left footed strike came back off the post.

Derry City's Oliver O'Neill starts another attack against St Patrick's Athletic, on Friday night. Picture Kevin Moore/MCI

“It was a good performance and good result, which we probably merited what we deserved,” he insisted.