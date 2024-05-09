Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​LIVERPOOL Academy star Trent Kone-Doherty hailed the O'Neill's Foyle Cup football tournament a 'fantastic opportunity' for young footballers to showcase their talents.

​The 17 year-old former Foyle Harps and Derry City youth talent has experienced training under the watchful eyes of Jurgen Klopp with world superstars like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz over recent months at Liverpool and has been making waves at underage level.

He signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in October last year having made his move to Anfield as a 15 year-old from his hometown club in July 2022.

Trent immediately justified his place in the youth team, netting a staggering nine goals in his first 10 games!

The Foyle Cup's Philip Devlin conducts a Q&A with the 2024 O'Neill's Foyle Cup special guest, Liverpool FC's Trent Kone-Doherty during Friday's launch in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry.

His rise through the ranks has been rapid at both club and international level with the Republic of Ireland and he returned last weekend to where it all began as he launched the 2024 O'Neill’s Foyle Cup tournament at the Waterfoot Hotel.

The Derry lad knows how valuable the week-long tournament can be in terms of development and making memories and he was delighted to be guest of honour.

"I'm delighted to be invited as the Guest of Honour at this year's Foyle Cup," he said. "It's a tournament that I have very fond memories of playing in, and it's amazing to see it go from strength to strength.”

For all his undoubted skill and talent, the lightning-quick forward never managed to win the tournament but reached the semi-final with Derry City U17s who were out-classed on the day in a 3-0 defeat to eventual winners Motherwell in 2022.

O'NEILLS FOYLE CUP 2024 LAUNCH. . . .Liverpool FC's Trent Kone-Doherty, special guest at the launch of this year's tournament in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glen, Stephen Callaghan and the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue, funding representatives, coaches, players and Foyle Cup organisers. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"It's a fantastic tournament. All the young kids involved in the tournament, everyone looks forward to it. When I was younger I used to look forward to it a lot.

"It's a big tournament and getting bigger and it's an opportunity for everyone to be part of a tournament and to try and win it.

"I think because the leagues at that age aren't that competitive, everyone looks forward to the Foyle Cup. It's more competitive and everyone wants to go and try and showcase themselves and do well. That's why I loved the tournament because it was competitive and we weren't used to that every week.

Upwards of 730 teams are lining up for the kick-off, an increase on the 588-plus teams who entered last year.

The O'Neills Foyle Cup 2024 special guest Trent Kone-Doherty pictured at the launch of this year's tournament at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry on Friday evening.

This year’s event is set to be the most popular iteration of the youth tournament yet which takes place from Monday, July 15th until Saturday July 20th.According to Visit Derry, over 250,000 spectators are expected to attend, and teams will be coming from the UK, Republic of Ireland, Canada, America, China, and mainland Europe.

Philip Devlin, Secretary of the O’Neills Foyle Cup organising committee, commented: “Following Conor Bradley’s appearance last year, we were delighted to welcome another future Anfield star, Trent Kone-Doherty.

"It couldn’t be more fitting that a Derry-based celebration of the beautiful game should feature a Derry-born player who will most likely become a regular fixture in Liverpool’s senior team in the coming years. It is really inspiring for our young footballers to see a local Shantallow lad achieving this level of success so early in his career.

"We thank Trent, who played in the O’Neills Foyle Cup for many years since the age of nine, for kindly agreeing to participate in our Press Launch.”The O’Neills Foyle Cup will take place at nearly forty venues in Derry, Strabane, Limavady, Eglinton, Greysteel, Dungiven, Coleraine and throughout counties Tyrone and Donegal with the finals set to be played at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.The Foyle Cup will also provide a substantial boost to the local economy, with ‘Foyle Cup Week’ being reported as one of the busiest trading weeks of the city’s calendar, with an estimated £5million set to be generated for the local economy, according to Tourism NI’s Economic Calculator.

Liverpool FC's Trent Kone-Doherty, special guest at the launch of this year's tournament in the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry on Friday night pictured with his dad during the draw for this year's tournament.

Speaking on behalf of the title sponsors, O’Neills Irish International Sports Company, John Murphy, Business Development Manager, said: “We are excited to once again partner with the Foyle Cup to bring this fantastic tournament to young footballers from all over the world.

O’Neills are proud sponsors of this home-grown festival of football, and we look forward to seeing the talented young players who will be competing in 2024 and we wish them all the best of luck. This tournament is not only an opportunity for players to compete and hone their talents but to create friendships and memories that will no doubt last a lifetime.

"We have to thank everyone involved who helps makes the tournament happen as it is a massive team effort, and we have no doubt it will be another successful year.

"The excitement is already building, and we can’t wait to see the players as they parade from Ulster University to Guildhall Square to be welcomed by the city's Mayor in July.”