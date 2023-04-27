Institute captain Cormac Burke will need to be at his best at Ferney Park tomorrow.

​The Drumahoe club know if they match Knockbreda’s result, they’re guarantee a relegation play-off spot. However if they lose and the bottom side win at Harland & Wolff Welders, then ’Stute would be relegated.

Seydak, though, only wants his players to focus on their job by trying to secure a win at Ferney Park on Saturday afternoon.

“The boys have trained well on Tuesday and Wednesday night, everyone worked hard and they seemed to enjoy it and I hope they’re looking forward to the Ballinamallard game,” he insisted.

“Look, what we’re aiming for on Saturday is a win, that obviously guarantees us a play-off place but it will give us some confidence going into the play-off matches.

“We’ll be going to Ballinamallard and playing to the best of our ability and hopefully that will be enough. I think we’re more than capable of getting result, we just need a wee bit of luck on our side.

“If we can get that positive result, that will see us into the play-offs and we’ll deal with those games when we come to it.”

Seydak, who replaced Brian Donaghey on Monday, believes that Harry McConkey’s side will be looking to finish their season with a home win.

“If I was in their position I would be expecting my players to play at their max and I certainly wouldn’t be expecting them to be taking it easy,” he added.

“They’re a good, experienced team and they’ll certainly not be lying down or anything like that. We’re expecting a hard match, which we obviously hope we’ll come out on top of.”

The Scotsman says their own game will be all his players are focusing on, though he admits someone will no doubt keep him informed of how Knockbreda are getting on at the Blanchflower Stadium.

“You’ll always know what’s going on in the Welders versus Knockbreda game,” he explained. “As much as you would like to isolate yourself from the rest of the world for 90 minutes, I think you’ll hear about it.

“Even I have a mobile phone so, look, there’s always somebody telling you scores.

“We certainly don’t have any magic plan or anything drastic but obviously circumstances might change during the game and you might have to do something else.

“I know it’s an old saying that we can’t do anything about the Knockbreda game but it’s true. We can’t do anything about their game at the Welders, so we just have to look after ourselves.

“We’ll be looking to try and get the job done on our own merits and as I said, hopefully if we do get a result, then we’ll have a wee bit of momentum behind us, which will help us for those games.”

’Stute travel to Ferney Park with pretty much the same squad which lost last week to Newington.

“I think we’ve most of the squad available but I’ll know closer to kick-off on Saturday because a few boys are struggling with knocks and stuff like that,” conceded Seydak.

