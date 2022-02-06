Ex-Derry City man Dean Shiels wins Manager of the Month

NIFWA Chairwoman Ruth Gorman presenting Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels with the Aktivora Manager of the Month award. Picture by Declan Roughan/Presseye

The ex-Northern Ireland international, who's father Kenny managed the Brandywell men for three years, guided the Swifts to league victories over Warrenpoint Town, Larne, Portadown and Carrick Rangers.

He’s only the second man from the Stangmore Park club to win the prestigious monthly prize.

He said: “To get the Manager of the Month award is brilliant for me but I have to give total credit to the staff and especially the playing staff, they're the ones on the pitch, they're the ones doing the business for us.

“Each week our team is averaging an age of 21, we have good staff in Tony Gorman, Terry Fitzpatrick and Dwayne Nelson, we're very tight knit, the physio, the kit man it's a big effort from everyone.

“It was a big month for us. What started it was the 2-0 win over Knockbreda in the Irish Cup. We used that momentum to go to Warrenpoint. We won at Warrenpoint and took it from there.