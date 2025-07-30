Derry City's latest signing Jamie Stott. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

JAMIE Stott felt relieved when Derry City came knocking at his door this summer.​

That timely approach signalled the start of a 'whirlwind' 48 hours that would take him from Lancashire to Foyleside on League of Ireland deadline day.

​The 27 year-old left-sided centre-half was voted players' player of the year at League Two outfit Morecambe last season but after relegation from the EFL after 18 years, the future of the club and that of its players were thrown into doubt.

Morecambe were subsequently suspended from the National League by the league's compliance and licensing committee and facing turmoil. So when Stott heard of Derry's interest, he was delighted to secure his future and begin a new chapter at Brandywell.

He became Tiernan Lynch's FIFTH summer signing when agreeing an 18 month deal on Monday and he was straight into the thick of the action in training at Owenbeg the following day.

"I'm not going to lie, I didn't know much [about Derry City] but I spoke to the gaffer straight away and of course you do research," said Stott. "Straight out I was like 'wow', they're in the top three, they've got a chance for the league still and that's what we want to go for.

"They're still in the cup and lost in the cup final last year, so hopefully that's one we can put right and get the chance to play European football as well is massive. So once I did my research it was a no brainer for me.

"It's been a crazy 48 hours to be fair," said the defender. "Obviously I knew of the interest a while ago but it only got finalised two days ago and yesterday [Tuesday] morning I flew out at 6am and got in at Belfast at 7am and at 8am I was at the training ground and we've gone from there. I've had two days training now so it's been a whirlwind but I'm glad to be here and glad to have got started.

Derry City's new defender Jamie Stott and manager Tiernan Lynch. Photograph by Kevin Morrison.

"It's a massive difference to what I've ever been involved in, in terms of European qualification. I have played in teams pushing up at the right end of the table and hopefully I can bring some experience that I've learned across the years to push the team on."

He's hoping Morecambe satisfies its financial concerns and retains its membership in the National League but while he didn't have much time to contemplate a move to a different country, he insists time wasn't an issue when it came to making a decision for him and his family.

"It was sad to see and a sad thing to be involved in but I had to get out of there. For us as players it's not a long career you get and unfortunately I had to move on not just for myself but for my family as well. I'm just thankful Derry took an interest in me and once I heard of the interest it went very quickly.

"Last season I played a lot of games there and luckily the boys voted me for players' player which is a massive honour - one of the biggest ones for your teammates to vote you for player of the season. I really enjoyed my season last year although it wasn't the best for the club. I felt like I did well. I was gutted to get relegated in the end but it was a pleasing way to finish the season.

"I'm not going to lie, it was a big relief when Derry came in," he added. "There was massive interest there and something I just couldn't say 'no' to. Not just because of the situation I was in but because of the ongoing project here. It's a sad situation at Morecambe and I really hope it gets resolved as soon as possible."

Stott, brought in as a direct replacement for Kevin Holt who left Foyleside for Ayr United earlier this month, might not know too much about Irish football but there's a few familiar faces in the Derry dressing room having rubbed shoulders with the likes of Cameron Dummigan, Carl Winchester and Patrick McEleney at League One Oldham where he began his career.

"I don't have any worries [settling in]. It's the first time I've moved away from home so it's something off the pitch that I have to get used to. But on the pitch football is football and that's where I feel most comfortable. Hopefully I can kick on and show the boys what I can do."

His first assignment as a Derry player could potentially be Sunday's crunch clash against league leaders Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght should the match get the green light and he's declared his availability.

"I'm good fitness-wise. I feel good. We've had a good five weeks of preseason at Morecambe and I played a full 90 minutes as well. I might not be up to match speed in terms of league fitness. As the gaffer said, it's a bit different from preseason to the games but I think I can catch up on that very quickly.

"There are other lads that are in the same position so it's good that I'm not the only one. I think we can get up to match speed fairly quickly. I know a few of the new boys started the game the other day and did really well so hopefully I can do the same.

"I'll always say I'm ready to play, even if I wasn't I'd go out there and give everything for the team. It's up to the gaffer and his decision if he picks me or not.

"But what a first game to be involved in! I know they're top of the league and it's a massive game for the club and the fans.

"If we were to go down there and win it would be a massive boost for us going forward until the end of the season. So all eyes on Sunday and hopefully the game's on and we go there and give a good performance."