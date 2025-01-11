Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

GAVIN Whyte's transfer saga concluded on Saturday as Derry City announced the arrival of the Northern Ireland international to Brandywell and the Belfast man can't wait to get his football boots back on after four months out of the game.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been much speculation surrounding the player's future following his decision to leave Portsmouth by mutual consent last August.

Shamrock Rovers and Coleraine were rumoured to be among the clubs north and south of the border keeping tabs but Derry won the race in the end with the player signing a three-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tiernan Lynch, who coached Whyte during his time at the Belfast Met Academy almost a decade ago, reckons it was the club's ambitious plans for the future which sold the move to Foyleside for the ex-Portsmouth and Oxford United attacker and he was delighted to get the 28 year-old on board.

“I don’t think I need to say too much about the type of player Gavin is, given that nearly every club in the country was chasing his signature” Lynch said.

“The plans that we put in front of him about what we want to do and where we want to go probably excited him the most. He has played at the highest level and is the type of attacking player that gets people excited, which is what playing at the Brandywell is all about. Gavin gives you that in abundance and our supporters will no doubt be looking forward to seeing him at the club.”

Four months is a long time out of football but Whyte has got his appetite for the game back and can't wait to play in front of a packed Brandywell and get 'fans off their seats'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if it was a difficult decision when Lynch made him the offer of a long term deal at Derry, Whyte admitted the presence of his Northern Ireland international teammates Shane Ferguson and Liam Boyce made it much easier.

New Derry City signing Gavin Whyte is unveiled at Brandywell. Photo by Kevin Morrison

"No, not really," he answered. "It was probably longer than a couple of weeks [mulling over his options] but I'm just buzzing now to get everything sorted and looking forward to getting started.

"I know a load of the boys and they've been texting me for a few weeks. So it probably helped make my decision easier with 'Boycie' as well.

"Hopefully I can get the fans off their seats and try and play as many games as I can." He's already fully versed on Lynch's coaching style and he's delighted to reunite with his fellow Belfast native. "I've known Tiernan for the last 10 years. He coached me for a few years at the academy. So I know a lot about him. He's a great coach and a good man so it works well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't wait. I've been out of football now for three or four months so I'm busting to get back at it. I can't wait to get away with the lads for the training camp too so it should be good. "I'm glad I didn't go anywhere midseason. It's good to get a preseason under your belt, get fit and sharp and ready for the new season."

Whyte was a standout performer in the Irish League for Crusaders, winning three Premiership titles alongside being named NIFWA Player of the Year in 2018 at Seaview, before earning his move across the water to Oxford United. He has since been on the books of Cardiff City, Hull City (loan) and Portsmouth, who he helped win the League One crown last term and book their spot back in the English Championship.