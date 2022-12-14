Lee Harkin

The 19 year-old Derry man, who is also eligible to play for both Northern Ireland and Scotland - through his Scottish born mother - is understood to be keen to resume his international career which has been put on hold since representing Republic U16s in the Victory Shield Schoolboys competition back in 2018.

Harkin is currently at a Spanish training camp with James Collins' Wolves U21 side and impressed in a credible 1-0 friendly defeat to Spanish giants, Valencia in the Premier League International Cup last Wednesday night.

No doubt Crawford's latest comments on the former Tristar player will be welcomed but it's clear Harkin is very much on the Republic's radar.

"I'm certainly aware of him and his strengths and abilities and what he could bring to the U21s," said Crawford when quizzed about the player's chances of making it into the Ireland U21s squad for next year.

"Definitely he's on the radar and he will be someone I'll be touching base with very soon," he confirmed.

Boyce in contention

Derry City full-back Ronan Boyce is also eligible to play for Crawford's side next year having been on the fringes of the team which came so close to reaching the European Under 21 championships.

Crawford is using the recent break for the FIFA World Cup as a 'period of growth' as he checks in with eligible players for next year's campaign.

"It's a period of growth for me. I'm studying players that are coming in the next campaign. I've met a few of the players and will be doing that over the next while.

"I was in the UK and had some meetings with players. I'll go back next week and watch a couple of Under 21 games and meet more players. It's really about getting ourselves ready and focussed for the next campaign.

