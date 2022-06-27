The 25-year-old conceded that the three points at the Belfield Bowl on Friday evening was the most important thing, as City secured their first victory in eight games.

Will Patching's second half penalty was enough to settle the encounter and Thomson now admits the squad is totally focused on this Friday's trip to Bohemians.

"We have a big few weeks coming up, starting with Bohs, who have given us tough games both times we have played them this year," he insisted.

Derry City's Joe Thomson wins this header before UCD's Sean Brennan, during Friday night's game. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

"Obviously the first game down there I thought they were really good but we came back and won the game and then obviously the game at the Brandywell it was a draw.

"So look we know going down there it isn't going to be a easy game and I think they have signed a few players as well, but we recovered over the weekend and comeback in on Monday fully focused on the Bohs game.

"I feel after the win at UCD, we'll go into the Bohs game full of confidence, hopefully we can kind of build on this win and go on another run."

The Paisley native felt the Candy Stripes ran out deserved winners at UCD and like boss Ruaidhrí Higgins, he also admitted that the result was really more important than the overall performance.

"We're back on track hopefully and yeah it was a big three points for us," he stated.

"I think over the last number of weeks results maybe haven't went our way but I think performance levels in most of them has been positive and we maybe haven't picked up as many points as we deserved, so yeah it was good to get the three points and I think it was fully deserved over the course of the 90 minutes.

"I think we had a few chances. Jamie (McGonigle) had a great shot in the first half, we obviously had a penalty appeal after a few minutes and another one we got, which Will scored from, but as I said I think over the course we definitely deserved to win.

"As I have said there have been other games this season, in fact over the last seven games, that we haven't maybe got what we've deserved, but I feel thankfully we got what we deserved tonight and we go back up the road with three points."

Thomson was also pleased that the Brandywell men kept a clean-sheet, there first in seven matches and he believes that will give the defence in particular confidence going into the forthcoming games.

"I think we have been unlucky at times as we have defended well," he added. "Maybe if you look at a stat, people were thinking that we haven't been defending well but I actually think we have been and we have just been unfortunate at times.

"But look keeping a clean-sheet gives the defenders and midfielders confidence and I don't think we really gave up much against UCD and like the win, I think we were fully worth the clean-sheet at the back.

"Just as much as a striker putting the ball in the back of the net gives them confidence, keeping clean-sheets gives them confidence at the back, so look that's spread throughout the team and hopefully we can take that into next week and build on the UCD result."

After coming on and filling in at right-back against Drogheda United, the Scots man returned to his more familiar midfield position on Friday evening, but admits he doesn't mind where he plays, as it's all about the team winning and doing well.

"The team comes first always," he expressed. "And look I'm just happy to be playing and playing my part.