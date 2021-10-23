Joe Thomson signs new two year contract extension to stay at Derry City

Derry City's Joe Thomson has signed a new deal.

The Scottish midfielder, who has scored four goals and had 3 assists in his 21 games this season, has signed a new two year contract extension as the Brandywell men's squad for the 2022 season continues to take shape.

Thomson, who is likely to feature at Drogheda United tomorrow afternoon, will be joined in midfield with Dundalk duo Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy, who are both signed up for the 2022 campaign.

The 24-year-old, who joined Derry under Declan Devine's stewardship in 2020, has really been in superb form this season driving Derry on in recent months.

"I'm over the moon to be signing a new deal, it has been a couple of months in the making but I'm glad the club have shown me faith to offer me this new deal and I'm glad now that it's officially done," admitted Thomson.

"Being at Derry has been the most I have enjoyed my football and I think Ruaidhri is starting to get the best out of me and the fans are starting to see the real Joe Thomson.

"At the start of the season I set myself a few targets in terms of scoring goals, assists and goal involvement, so its something I'm looking for but I haven't hit my target yet, so I have a few games to do so and it's something I'll be looking to continue for the rest of this season and thankfully as I have another two seasons coming up, I can try to improve each season."

Higgins feels getting him tied down for at least another two years is big for the club.

"It's big for us because he has been excellent in our up turn in form over the last months and I'm delighted he has committed his future here and to be fair to him it shows the commitment of the club," he insisted.

"He has been a real driving force from midfield, he plays with passion and has goals in him and he is creating goals also which is good.. He has been a big player for and I'm delighted to get him tied down. It looks like he's bringing his family over from as well, which shows how much he's enjoying it and how much he's committed to the cause."

Meanwhile the Brandywell men travel to Drogheda without defender Danny Lafferty, who misses out through suspension after getting sent-off last week in the win over St Pat’s but on the plus side pacey winger, Marc Walsh has returned to full training after recovery from his long standing hamstring injury.

Higgins rightfully praised his entire back-room team and the players for their efforts, both on and off the field, to ensure his squad is in tip top shape each and every week.

“Marc Walsh has been back in full training for a week or more, so he’s knocking on the door to get back into the squad, but Danny misses out through suspension,” he confirmed.

“It’s a huge credit to Kevin McCreadie, our Strength and Condition coach, Michael Hegarty, our physio, and all the staff in relation to our players staying fit. I think a lot of the work which is getting done in the background can go unnoticed sometimes, but not by me.