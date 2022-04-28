The Institute players celebrate after winning the 2019 O'Neill's Foyle Cup under-19's trophy.

Entries continue to rush in for the 2022 O’Neills Foyle Cup which will take place from Monday, July 18th, until Saturday, July 23rd.

The successful youth football tournament will be brought back to the banks of the Foyle with teams from Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Europe, America and Canada all taking part.

Organisers have been greatly encouraged this time around by the interest from teams across the globe looking to participate in the six days summer 2022 event, now in its 30th year, and entry forms are still available on the official Foyle Cup website.

Spokesperson for the O’Neills Foyle Cup, Philip Devlin stated said there was “a whole new buzz” surrounding this upcoming event.

He commented: “We have lost two years of the tournament because of the worldwide pandemic and many youngsters have missed taking part in the O’Neills Foyle Cup.

“In terms of the official launch, we are talking to Stephen Kenny, Republic of Ireland Manager, with a view to him being our Guest of Honour at Press Launch.”

Venues will include Derry City and Strabane and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council areas, plus Donegal. Games will be played on 45 pitches at 35 different venues and will see all underage levels, from 8 to 19 years, male and female and a ladies and ‘sports with disability’ included.

Speaking on behalf of the title sponsors, O’Neills International Sports Company Ltd, John Murphy of O’Neills, said: “This is the third year of our sponsorship of this prestigious international youth soccer event, which is recognised across the world, putting the North West firmly on the map.”