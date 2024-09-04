EFL Championship side Portsmouth FC have snapped up highly-rated Derry City goalkeeper Conal McDermott on a two-year scholarship contract.

Conal, who only turned 17 recently, had several suitors among top flight UK clubs this summer.

He has progressed through the Academy ranks at Derry City, and more recently developed under the guidance of Derry’s Head Of Goalkeeping Michael Dougherty and the first team goalkeepers.

“Conal has shown an exceptional rate of development since the start of the year” said his Head Coach.

“Like all of our Academy goalkeepers we want to create a pathway for them, both for our own club and beyond, and hopefully Conal is the first of many to benefit from it.

“We have an outstanding group of goalkeepers paired with an excellent group of goalkeeping coaches and support staff.

“From Brian Maher down we are trying to show the depth of talent here, so it’s an exciting time to be a goalkeeper at Derry City and this move shows it’s a great place for young goalkeepers to come and develop.

“We wish Conal every success with his move.”