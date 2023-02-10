Derry City and Shamrock Rovers will go head-to-head tonight in another opportunity to win a trophy and start the 2023 campaign on a positive note.

Not only is a trophy at stake tonight on Foyleside but also bragging rights and perhaps an early psychological edge in the league title race.

Check out some of our pre-match previews with Patrick McEleney Sadou Diallo and Alan Reynolds.

Derry City skipper Patrick McEleney lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva.

What time does the match kick-off?

Kick-off time is 7.45p.m. Allow plenty of time for getting to the ground and parking your car as a large crowd is expected.

What happens if the match is level after 90 minutes?

The President's Cup Final will be decided on a penalty shootout should the match be level when the whistle goes after 90 minutes. There will be no extra-time played! Rovers defeated St Pat’s in last year’s final 5-4 on penalties after the game finished 1-1.

Derry City players perform guard of honour for league champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght.

Will there be a trophy presentation?

The President's Cup will be presented by President Michael D. Higgins and to the winning captain in front of the tunnel facing the Mark Farren stand.

How many substitutions can a team make?

Teams can make a maximum of six substitutions during the 90 minutes of tonight's cup final. Also note that any yellow card issued will not attract a fine and will not accumulate against a player's record.

Will Derry City and Shamrock Rovers field full strength teams?

Both Rovers boss Stephen Bradley and Derry assistant boss Alan Reynolds put on record their desire to win the trophy so we can expect two strong teams taking to the field tonight. Derry are likely to be without captain Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan while defensive pair Ronan Boyce and Cameron McJannet are also rated doubtful. Derry are also without new signing Colm Whelan and Ciaron Harkin.

Meanwhile, Rovers are without Sean Kavanagh, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon, Ronan Finn and Gary O’Neill but new signing Liam Burt is fit after a recent injury scare.

Where can I watch the game?

If you're unlucky not to get a ticket for the game, fret not as the match will be streamed live on LOITV. You can purchase a Season Pass which offers you over 400+ matches throughout the season for only E120 or you can purchase individual match passes including the President's Cup for E7.

Are there any tickets left?

The match looks like it will be close to a sell-out at Brandywell but at the time of writing there were still limited tickets left to purchase at certain outlets around town including Centra on Buncrana Road.

What’s the weather forecast?

The latest weather forecast tells us we can expect light clouds and a moderate breeze at Brandywell with a highest temperature of 9C at the time of kick-off. So wrap up warm! There's a 10% chance of rainfall so at least that's a plus. In saying that, it’s Derry so take a brolly just in case.

