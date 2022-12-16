Former Leeds United and Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo.

The ‘Evening with Dominic Matteo’ will be a Question & Answer session looking back at his career, life after football and recent goings on at both Liverpool and Leeds United. Matteo has also been on our television screens recently when he took part on Long Lost Families.

The former defender joined Liverpool aged 11 after being spotted by Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish and came through the ranks with Reds’ legend Robbie Fowler. He accumulated 155 appearances with the club before leaving in 2000 just four days after signing a five-year-deal.

Matteo moved to Leeds United at a time when the club were signing some of the best talent around in its effort to challenge for the Premier League title and be a regular feature in European competition.

Despite competition from the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Jonathan Woodgate and Lucas Radebe, Matteo became a mainstay of the team as it made it out of its qualifying group ahead of European giants Barcelona and Lazio.

The former Scottish international is revered by Leeds fans for his headed goal against AC Milan at the San Siro to secure a valuable 1-1 draw which secured qualification to the next round.

The following season Leeds would miss out on a Champions League place by one point and then finished a place outside the champions league places in 2002.

The failure to secure champions league TV money, coupled with a high profile court case involving team mates Lee Bowyer and Jonathan Woodgate, saw the club implode with manager David O’Leary being sacked and many of the top stars being sold in order to keep the club afloat.

Matteo captained the club the following season as it avoided relegation but it was to be a stay of execution as the club was relegated in 2004 and fell into administration, beginning a 16 year stay outside of the top flight.

The 48-year-old would go on to have spells with Blackburn and Stoke City before retiring in 2007.

Following his retirement Matteo completed coaching qualifications and wrote an autobiography in which he admitted losing over £1 million to a gambling addiction.

The talented left footed defender suffered a brain tumour in 2019 for which he underwent surgery and a long rehabilitation process.

In 2021, Dominic took part in ITV’s ‘Long Lost Families’ where he tracked down and met his birth mother and siblings having been given up or adoption as a baby.

The Q&A event is in aid of the Ryan McBride Foundation which was set up in memory of the former Derry City captain who tragically passed away in 2017, aged just 27.

The event will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, February 3rd 2023 at Link 47 at Foyle Golf Club.

Tickets are priced at £25 and £35 premium and are on sale at Eventbrite.

