​TRENT Kone Doherty will await with bated breath to discover what the post Jürgen Klopp era at Liverpool has in store for him and his fellow underage prospects at the Anfield club.

​The Derry teenager admits it will be 'sad' to see the German club legend leave Merseyside after almost nine successful years at the club.

He was serenaded by fans at a sold-out Anfield after signing off with a 2-0 win over Wolves and third spot having laid solid foundations for his successor, expected to be Feyenoord's current boss Arne Slot.

Klopp elevated Castlederg native Conor Bradley into the first team in the absence of injured Trent Alexander Arnold last January and the youngster made a seamless transition under the tutelage of the German.

Former Foyle Harps and Derry City youngster Kone-Doherty is hoping to make a similar impact under the new Reds boss having already experienced life amongst the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Virgil Van Dyke et al. when Klopp invited him to train with the first team last year.

Admirably he's taken it all in his stride and he's 'grateful' for the opportunity at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I remember the first time I was a bit surprised and it was mad to see them all," recalled the forward. "I wasn't used to anything like that but I think now, anytime I get the chance to train with them I'm just grateful and eager to show everyone what I can do.

"The senior players all help us because they know young players are going to be nervous because they know how big they are. "When we do something well in training they encourage you. Any time we get the chance to train everyone tries to show what they can do."

Trent Kone-Doherty pictured at the launch of this year's Foyle Cup tournament at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry.

Klopp's presence at the club will no doubt be missed and Doherty will be hoping his replacement has a similar approach to youth development.

"Anytime I'm up at training I've seen him [Klopp] a few times and he's really nice to all the players. The Academy players all look up to him because of the stuff he's done for the Academy so it's sad to see him leave."

The Shantallow man, who turns 18 years-old next month, first began learning his trade as a six year-old with Foyle Harps. He joined Derry City when he turned 13 and was fast-tracked into the senior squad for a friendly with Institute as a 15 year-old when he made his debut.

"I remember I trained a few times that week. When they told me I was in the squad I was like 'wow'. To come on and play in front of the fan was a really nice feeling when I came on. It was really good."

The former St Brigid’s College student was destined for greater things and signed his first professional contract with Liverpool the following October 2022.

His underage coaches, including Foyle Harps legend Gerry 'Doc' Doherty, Paddy McCourt, current Derry first team coach, Conor Loughery, Mark McChrystal and Gerard Boyle weren't surprised when Kone-Doherty sealed his big move.

He possesses undoubted skill, pace and talent but it's his workrate and attitude and ability to stay grounded which has resulted in his rapid progression in the underage ranks at Liverpool. He's loving life!

"Playing for Derry I thought that was big and then coming to Liverpool was even bigger," he smiled. "I just enjoy it every day I'm there.

"I don't really think about too much else happening. I just try to perform and do my best when I'm playing. It's just game by game and I keep trying to impress and doing what I do best.

"I'm happy but I'm just trying to keep going and stay grounded and keep trying to score goals and have good performances."

The youngster's dream is to one day make his senior debut at Anfield but he's not getting carried away and is preparing for another big pre-season where he hopes he might get further opportunities to impress alongside the star-studded first team squad.

"That would be my dream [to make his competitive debut for the first team] but for now it's about taking game by game and performing well and that will give you the best chance when you're ready to step up."

It's every young footballer's dream to be rubbing shoulders with Premiership superstars and Kone-Doherty stressed the importance of working hard and 'expressing yourself'.

From a young age he would join in football matches with older boys at Shantallow's Cage and it was there where he learned how to handle the physical aspect of the game.

"When we were younger, especially in Shanty at the Cage, it was very popular for everyone to go down and play football. Even if you trained twice a week you were playing every day, even after training. It helped.

"What my dad would always say to me was go and express yourself and work hard. If you express yourself any time you're on the pitch it's going to give you the best opportunity to do whatever you want to do."

Kone-Doherty was in Derry recently to help officially launch the O’Neills 2024 Foyle Cup tournament – a summer youth football competition which provided him with invaluable experience.