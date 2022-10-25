Teenager Trent Kone-Doherty in Derry City action against Institute during the Bill Kee Memorial Cup game at Brandywell.

The teenager is really shining since making the switch to Liverpool’s Youth set-up just a number of months ago.

The 16-year-old has been in blistering form for the Reds, having scored six goals in seven of Liverpool Under 18’s games.

The talented winger netted a brace in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Stoke City U18’s and this comes on the back of helping Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side complete a comeback against Blackburn a week ago, so the youngster continues to impress.

Having made the switch to Merseyside in the summer, Kone-Doherty’s form has been superb and he may be handed a call-up to the U21’s in the not too distance future, as the club will want to see him progress as quickly as possible.

Having already netted four goals from six Under 18’s Premier League North games, the speedy winger netted a brace on Saturday and also created Jayden Dann’s opening goal, in the five goal thriller.

In fact, the Republic of Ireland U16 international, who has also scored against Manchester United and Man City U18’s this season, would have completed a memorable hat-trick but for a tremendous last ditch tackle which denied him.

Speaking just before making the switch to Liverpool, Derry U17 boss Gerald Boyle, felt Kone-Doherty had what it takes to produce the goods.

“Trent certainly does have all the attributes to do well,” stated Boyle, “I think it’s going to become more and more rare that the top clubs in England are coming to these shores looking for players.

“Trent has that ‘x’ factor, he’s got something special. His one-on-one ability is excellent. He has got serious pace but the biggest thing about him is that he has a brilliant attitude.

“He is so receptive to information, he wants to learn all the time and he’s a great team-mate as well.

“Those qualities, as well as his physical and technical abilities, will take him a long way because he’s a great kid to work with and he wants to learn and get better. Hopefully that takes him a long, long way in the game.