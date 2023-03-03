Dublin won't be worried at all by criticism says Derry boss Rory Gallagher

Derry’s Ethan Doherty holds off Meath’s Harry O’Higgins during the recent game at Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS – 57

Relegation to the league second tier as well successive All Ireland championships defeats to Mayo and Kerry at the semi-final stage have quelled talk of a changing of the guard at football's top table following a Dublin's decade of dominance under Jim Gavin. Some indifference displays this season, albeit in four consecutive Division Two victories, emboldened critics further , a fact which has shocked the Derry manager who describes Gavin's 'six in a row' All Ireland winning team as the best he’s ever seen.

"It has," replies Gallagher when asked if the recent criticism of Dublin has surprised him, "But I think Dublin have the safety net of knowing there are a number of games in Division Two that they are definitely going to win, no matter what, given the quality of the players they have.

"They also have that firm belief that they will win the Leinster Championship so they will go into the All Ireland Series as a top four seed. That has allowed them to build and give a lot of experience to players as well as easing more experienced players back through the league. I don't think they will be in any way concerned (by the criticism). They'll have a very clear path and the other side of it is, the likes of Clare and Kildare, whom they played on the opening day, these are very good sides.

"Kildare have been playing Division One for a number of years, albeit they didn't perform against us last week. Clare are dogged but remember Dublin have found a way to win every day they've been out and I don't think they will be worried at all.

"Given Dublin's recent success, and now I didn't see much of the Kerry team during their 'golden years', but Dublin have been the greatest football team I've ever seen. The fact that a huge amount of those players are now coming to Celtic Park to play us is very exciting. The fact that the two of us are going into the game unbeaten, it all adds to occasion and we're looking forward to it."

Identical records of played four, won four have prompted some pundits to describe Saturday evening's encounter as a promotion play-off, a description the Derry manager doesn't agree with.

"No, it's is only the next game," he explained matter of factly, "Dublin, with the way the fixtures have fallen, I think they may only need two points but the fact we have to play Cork, mathematically we would need three points so, no, it's not a play-off. If Dublin win I think that is them practically assured but if we win I think we'd still need another point from the final two fixtures to be sure and we'll never take anything for granted.

"We'll look forward to the weekend and look forward to, please god, coming out on the right side of the result and only needing one more point after that."

There was good news on the fitness front for Derry this week with the return to full training of Gareth McKinless. The Ballinderry player is expected to feature on the bench against Dessie Farrell's men while Gallagher confirmed Eoin McEvoy's late withdrawal against Kildare last week was only a precaution and the Magherafelt man trained normally this week.

Indeed the Oak Leafer's ability to soak up absentees this season is an indicator of the ever increasing depth of the Derry panel which has provided the management team with increased tactical options although Gallagher revealed it was always his intention to switch Brendan Rogers to the midfield role he has impressed in this season.

"We do have a squad now. Obviously in the McKenna Cup we were short a few with the Glen players and then Chrissy out through injury and suspension. Then Gareth has been out over this last while. Look, we haven't been badly hit by any means but we have survived it and at the same time been able to introduce a few players and get more game-time into others.

"Having Paudie (Cassidy) back and getting Eoin McEvoy in is a boost. Eoin has done very well so far. We were making the move with Brendan to midfield regardless but obviously with Gareth and Shea (Downey) being out, Eoin got that chance and he's done really, really well.

"Eoin came off last week with a wee knock but he's fine and Gareth should be fit for the bench. He has returned to full training just over the last day or two so he's obviously not match fit but he is fit again.

"It is a nice boost to have him back but we are very fortunate, apart from Enda and Shea Downey, everyone else is in full training which is a nice position to be in."

Last week's emphatic victory over Kildare in Newbridge, which followed a similarly one sided win against Meath at Owenbeg, set plenty of tongues wagging across the country with Gallagher delighted to see him side stamp their authority on difficult fixtures against sides of that pedigree.

"We know whatever is going on, Kildare are maybe not at the level they have been but, no, to despatch them so comfortably, clinically and fairly ruthlessly, it was very good," he added.

"It's alright beating the Offalys, the Longfords, the Fermanaghs like we have over recent seasons but now against Meath and Kildare, it's a good statement in that it is a sign the players are playing at a really high level which we expect of them to be honest.

