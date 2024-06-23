Odhran Lynch was Derry's man on the spot once more against Mayo in Castlebar. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2321GS – 171

Mickey Harte has urged Oak Leaf supporters to give his Derry players the backing they deserve as they head into the last eight of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Harte's men answered their critics in style with a penalty shoot-out victory over Mayo in Castlebar following a titanic battle that saw last minute equalisers in both normal and extra-time before more Odhran Lynch heroics and Conor Doherty's spot-kick sent Derry through to last eight tie against one of Dublin, Kerry or Donegal.

It's a victory that goes a long way to changing the narrative surrounding Derry’s championship season and Harte said it was the players who deserve all the plaudits having had to endure all manner of rumours, talk the Derry manager described as "bunkum".

"We asked them for real passion in their play," explained the Oak Leaf boss, "They have been accused of many things, they've got bad press because of the championship matches we lost. There were questions over their character and over just how much they were up for this; rumours about in-fighting and all sorts of things, rumours that were just bunkum.

"The players had to do something to erase that. This (win) doesn't erase that completely because the people who want to talk like that will talk like that anyway. They'll wait until some other day when we don't win and come up with the same stuff, but I think it's a credit to the players that they bore the brunt of all that loose talk and came back to show that they are not that easily beaten and they are still in the fight at the last eight which is great."

Derry completely bossed the opening half and, inspired by Lachlan Murray, led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time before a Mayo fightback and an extremely harsh penalty meant they needed Chrissy McKaigue's late, late fisted point to force extra-time with the game’s final touch. Derry controlled the extra 20 minutes but it was then Mayo's turn to sage a late comeback, Jordan Flynn playing the McKaigue role for Kevin McStay's team to force the shoot-out.

Paul Towey and Ethan Doherty missed before Lynch once again showed his prowess against penalties by saving from Ryan O'Donoghue, who had earlier scored from the spot in normal time. It meant Conor Doherty had one to win it and he made no mistake to send Derry fans back up the roads in jubilant mood.

"I'd say enjoy the night and enjoy being from Derry, identifying with what your players did out there," said Harte in a message for the Oak Leaf faithful, "Unfortunately it can only last for six days or seven, whatever it is, so enjoy the moment and help the players the next time they're out. Give them your wholehearted backing because they deserve it.

"They went through some effort there tonight. There have been injuries and various mitigating factors that have counted against us being at our best but tonight we really transformed our play from the three previous championship matches we played, not counting the Westmeath game."

And despite his obvious delight at having secured a place in Monday morning's draw, Harte revealed he is no fan of penalties as a means of deciding championship encounters.

"It's not a really good way for the teams involved because it's such a difference one kick can make for the winners and losers," he added, "Mayo didn't deserve to go out that way, they put up a serious battle. It was a great ding-dong match and on into extra time.

"I think, in the future, penalties won't be the way to solve these problems of finishing games like these and I think that would be fairer in the long run. Look, it could have gone either way. Mayo almost had it in normal time, we maybe let it slip a bit in extra-time, it was one of those games in which it was the toss of a coin who was going to be ahead when it mattered most.