Daryl Gurney begins his PDC World Darts Championship campaign

Daryl Gurney gets his PDC World Darts Championship campaign under way this afternoon.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 11:12 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 11:14 am
The 35-year-old faces Ricky Evans, in the final game of the afternoon session at Alexandra Palace, after 40th ranked in the world Evans seen off Nitin Kumar in the first round last night.
Gurney, will be hoping to go at least one step further and reach the semi-final as he has been knocked out at the quarter-final stage twice in previous visits to Ally Pally.