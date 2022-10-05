Daryl Gurney sees off Rob Cross at BoyleSports World Grand Prix

Daryl Gurney defeated Rob Cross in three sets in the BoyleSports World Grand Prix at the Morningside Arena, Leicester. Picture by Kieran Cleeves/PDC

Gurney, who won the competition in 2017, battled past Cross in three sets, with the former World Champion taking out 111 to secure the second only to see the Northern Irish ace win the decider without reply.

The Tullyally native’s second round opponent will be Madars Razma, who enjoyed a three-set win over Ryan Searle on his World Grand Prix debut and that second round tie will take place on Thursday night.

The Latvian ace punished a total of 18 missed finishing doubles from the 2021 quarter-finalist and claimed the final set without reply as he moved into the last 16.