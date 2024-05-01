The Greyhound Data World Wide Pedigrees 500 was won by Dreenan Jill in 28.18. Photo by Gary McHugh.

​Lifford Greyhound Stadium will host a Gala night of racing on Sunday night to conclude the weekend of fundraising events for the R.N.L.I Swilly Branch.

And there will be a top class card on offer at the track with three finals of competitions down for decision on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the semi-finals of the competitions were run last weekend at the track and the first final on Sunday night will be the Wishing you all the Luck in Life Duel Distance in memory of Robert Bonner over 550 yards.

The Thank You Greyhound Data Sprint winner Insidethehuddle in 16.91. Photo by Brendan McLaughlin.

In the first semi-final last weekend Damn the Bit was an impressive trap to line winner in a time of 28.91 for Tyrone based owner Ben McQuaid and trainer Eddie Hurson. And in the second semi-final once again we had an easy trap-to-line winner with Plenty of Frogs from trap five in a time of 28.96 for Letterkenny based owner Ryan McGranghan.

The final looks between the two semi-final winners and I'll select Plenty of Frogs to win as he looks the likely leader.

The second final on the card will be the Dan McCann Memorial 525 and there were three semi-finals last week. The final looks open but my view is that Dance Cooper from trap three and Easy Cara from trap five are the main contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easy Cara, who showed brilliant early pace in last week's semi-finals should lead and if doing so, she should win for her Magherafelt based owner Barry Rocks and trainer Michael Taggart.

The Northwest Greyhound Supplies semi-final winner No Sock Gar with Patrick McIntyre (left) and Danny McGilloway.

The last final on the card will be the North West Greyhound Supplies Tri Distance in Association with the N.W.G.O.B.A over 575 yards and this looks the most open of all the finals.

Last week's semi-finals were run over 550 yards and in the first semi-final No Sock Gar – the evens favourite – was an all-the-way winner in a time of 30.23 for Derry based owner Patrick McIntyre.

In the second semi-final Quivers Nando galloped on strongly to win by just under five lengths in a time of 30.43 for Monaghan based owner Benny Treanor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This final will be over 575 yards and a case can be made for several of the runners with the step in distance expected to suit. However, No Sock Gar should lead from trap four and if doing so he should win for his Derry based owner. Tuttle's Bruno from Trap six will be a big danger if in contention around the final bends.

Racing as normal tonight at Lifford and Sunday’s big Gala night starts at the earlier time of 6pm. Tickets for the prize draw on the night with a first prize of £2,000 can be purchased at the track with all proceeds going to the R.N.L.I.Swily Branch.

All the Luck in Life final; 1 Kooga King; 2 Louder;

3 Shelone Glory; 4 Damm the bit; 5 plenty of Frogs; 6 Fridays Acclaim.

Danny McCann Memorial final; 1 Egret; 2 Novac; 3 Millabey Pat; 4 Dance Cooper; 5 Easy Cara; 6 Rough Romano.