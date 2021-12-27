Rob Cross expects tough third round clash against 'brilliant' Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross celebrates his win over Raymond van Barneveld in the clash of former winners in the William Hill World Darts Championship second round.

Cross, who lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy in 2018, came from behind to topple five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld last Thursday as the pre-Christmas Ally Pally action concluded.

The competition resumes today (Monday) after a three-day Christmas break with a double session of third round ties, including defending champion Gerwyn Price's meeting with Kim Huybrechts.

The 2021 European champion, Cross, who returns to the Oche on Tuesday night against Gurney in the evening session, believes he can 'go on to do great things' and anticipates an exciting clash with the Tullyalley thrower 'Superchin' who is the highest ranked player from Ireland left in the tournament which has a pot of £2.5 million.

Cross, who closed out victory in his thrilling second round match with a three-leg burst to end Van Barneveld's World Championship comeback answered "100%, no doubt!" when asked if he could go all the way.

“I had a great second set and I think that made Raymond sort of fade in the game,” said Cross. “Fair play to him. He is a legend and he played like the champion he is in that first set but once I got my bearings, I found the game to beat him.

“I’ve worked hard over the last couple of years and now I am back. I feel like there is something around the corner. I can go on to do great things.

“Daryl is another brilliant player who never really goes away and it should be a great game.”

The tournament is being broadcast live on Sky Sports through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7, and on PDCTV (excluding UK and Netherlands based subscribers).

2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship Schedule of Play: Third round, Monday, December 27th; Afternoon session (12.30p.m.) Ross Smith v Dirk van Duijvenbode; Michael Smith v William O'Connor; Florian Hempel v Raymond Smith.

Evening Session (7p.m); James Wade v Vincent van der Voort; Gerwyn Price v Kim Huybrechts; Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens.

Tuesday, December 28th: Afternoon Session (12.30p.m.): Steve Lennon v Mervyn King; Ryan Searle v Danny Noppert; Joe Cullen v Martijn Kleermaker.

Evening Session (7p.m.) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney; Peter Wright v Damon Heta; Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey.

Wednesday, December 29th: Afternoon Session (12.30p.m) Jose De Sousa v Alan Soutar; Dave Chisnall v Luke Humphries; Nathan Aspinall v Callan Rydz.

Evening Session (7pm.); Gary Anderson v Ian White​; 2x Fourth Round matches to be confirmed.