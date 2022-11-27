City of Derry Head coach Richard McCarter. (Photo: George Sweeney)

McCarter described Saturday's 22-28 defeat against the unbeaten league leaders as an opportunity missed for the 'Green and Black' but warned he's expecting the same commitment and attitude every week, beginning next weekend at Carrick.

"It was a strange feeling because there were lots and lots of positives to take," admitted McCarter, "We can take lots of confidence and lots of heart, especially from the first half but even in the second half, we couldn't fault the attitude or the commitment. The boys all put their bodies on the line but when you are struggling to win your set piece ball, particularly the line-outs, it is very difficult to mount any kind of sustained attacks.

"We talked in the changing rooms there after the game and we went 20 minutes without the ball into that second half but when we did retain possession in the last five minutes we scored two tries but it was just too little, too late.

"Indiscipline cost us as well, just giving away too many needless penalties, it relived the pressure on them and once they are on the front foot they are a bloody good team. They are hard to stop once the get close to your line.

"Clogher are the best team we have faced this season. They are top of the league, in an All Ireland semi-final (in All Ireland Junior Cup) and now into the Towns' Cup third round. They are a good side and we knew it was going to be tough today but now we can't let our standards drop next Saturday.

"We owe Carrick one because we were really poor against them at home last month so we need to go there and back up the positives from this week but just keep progressing."

It was an encouraging, if frustrating, display from McCarter's men who gave as good as they got for long period but were let down by a misfiring line-out and some ill discipline at the break down. Derry had led 10-0 through tries from Davy Graham and Stephen Corr but Clogher crucially opened their accountin first half injury time with a try that gave them a real foothold to push on from.

"It was a really frustrating try to concede just before half-time, especially as we had possession. We just needed to kick it down the pitch but we have been there before. Up at their pitch in the league we were leading and we know they come strong in the second half so we needed to stay in the game for the first 10 or 15 minutes."

Despite the result, there were a number of positives displays and McCarter now wants his team to use the performance as a springboard to climb the Kukri Ulster Championship Division One table.

"I thought Joel Smyth, Dara Gill and Corrsy were excellent in the back row. Killene (Thornton) was always lively in the back field and excellent under the high ball and he was really tested. There was a lot of pressure put on him today because Clogher's kicking was excellent.